Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Harare City and Black Rhinos Junior Queens storm into School of Excellence finals

15 Nov, 2022 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Harare City and Black Rhinos Junior Queens storm into School of Excellence finals

The Herald

Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos Junior Queens and Harare City are in the finals of the Northern Region School of Excellence selection tournament after they won their respective semi-final matches over the weekend.

Harare City beat Auckland 4 – 0 with Priviledge Magagani grabbing a hattrick and Valentine Whisky and Tracy Vhurumundu scoring a goal each.

The army side beat Maningi 2-1 with Ruvarashe Musonza and scoring two goals for Black Rhinos Queens while Maningi got their consolation goal through Taropafadzwa Murungu.

The final will be played this Saturday at Rufaro Stadium.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting