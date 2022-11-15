Harare City and Black Rhinos Junior Queens storm into School of Excellence finals

Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos Junior Queens and Harare City are in the finals of the Northern Region School of Excellence selection tournament after they won their respective semi-final matches over the weekend.

Harare City beat Auckland 4 – 0 with Priviledge Magagani grabbing a hattrick and Valentine Whisky and Tracy Vhurumundu scoring a goal each.

The army side beat Maningi 2-1 with Ruvarashe Musonza and scoring two goals for Black Rhinos Queens while Maningi got their consolation goal through Taropafadzwa Murungu.

The final will be played this Saturday at Rufaro Stadium.