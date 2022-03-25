Harare city a huge stink

The collection of refuse in Harare has become extinct. Garbage has piled up in the streets of the CBD and various residential areas, presenting citizens of the capital with a potential health hazard.

Blessings Chidakwa and Marytise Vambayi

RESIDENTS of Harare have blasted opposition parties in charge of the city for neglecting service delivery saying the country’s capital deserves better.

Presently, residents are exposed to diseases such as cholera and typhoid as garbage often goes uncollected, while rivulets of sewer run in most suburbs.

In interviews, residents bemoaned the appalling service delivery under the watch of corrupt and incompetent opposition officials, who wantonly hike rates and tariffs, but fail to provide the matching services.

Our news crew yesterday visited various suburbs including Gunhill, Marlborough, Warren Park, Dzivaresekwa, Mufakose, and Mbare where eyesore scenes are all too common.

In some cases, including along Admiral Tait Road in Marlborough, and at the back of Zaoga church in Dzivaresekwa 2, there were dumpsites blocking roads giving motorists a hard time to navigate.

In Mbare our crew was welcomed with the stench from both dumped garbage and spilling sewer.

“Raw sewage has been flowing opposite my yard for the past three months with no light at the end of the tunnel. I have tried reporting, but nothing is being done, lots of empty promises,” said Mr Vincent Francis.

A Mufakose resident, Mrs Shyline Mushaya said the city council is failing to collect garbage which has led to an increase in dumpsites in the area.

“We have not seen them in a long time for now.”

“People are now forced to dump our garbage at night. The councillors have simply failed and should just step down,” she said.

A Dzivarasekwa resident, Mrs Alice James complained about the poor service delivery council is offering.

“It is a catch 22 situation for us. We are receiving huge bills monthly without rendering services. Government should bail us,” she said.

A Mbare resident Mr Bernard Chigwada expressed concern over the increased dumpsites which are now putting their health at risk.

“We are tired of complaining about the poor services we are getting from the city council. They only collect refuse when there is an uproar.

“People are forced to throw away their garbage everywhere in streets and in open spaces. This is now threatening our children’s well-being,” he said.

A Warren park resident, Mrs Lucia Temba said: “People throw garbage at night along the sides of roads due to the council’s failure to collect garbage.

“We have gone more than two months now without refuse collection here. Sewer is always a major challenge. We hardly pass by a week without having sewer bursts.”

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said: “We are actively removing them and educating communities against dumping.”