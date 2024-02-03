Harare-Chirundu Road upgrade: Local contractors promise timely delivery

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (second from right) and Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo (right) and other Government officials inspect trucks and equipment during the ground-breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation and widening project for the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday

Five local companies contracted by the Government have assured the nation of completing the Harare-Chirundu trunk road upgrade within the stipulated 18 months.

The project involves widening and resurfacing, dualising, and completing the reconstruction of sections of the 352-kilometre road that links Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa with Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

Tensor Systems, Masimba, Exodus and Company, Bitumen, and Fossil have expressed confidence in meeting the deadline and employing at least 2 000 locals.

The firms successfully worked on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway and have now been entrusted with the Harare-Chirundu Road upgrade.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ground-breaking ceremony officiated by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona at Mapinga, 60 kilometres west of Harare along the highway where, Tensor Systems, has set up a base to signal the commencement of the much-awaited US$550 million project, representatives of companies lauded the Government for trusting local skills.

Also present during the ground-breaking ceremony were Masimba, Exodus and Company and Bitumen local companies that have been involved in the construction of roads in the country.

Fossil is expected to cover the stretch from Harare Zimpost to Mapinga.

All five been given an average of 68 kilometres. Tensor Systems chief operating officer, Engineer Ngonidzashe Musowe whose company will cover Mapinga to Lions Den, said all systems were in place for the road upgrade.

“As you can see, we have set up our camp here at Mapinga. This is where we will start our operations towards Lions Den. We are ready for the task before us as we also show our appreciation to the Government for giving us the tender to work on the road,” he said.

Among other works, the contractor is expected to dualise some sections of the road and construct road-over-rail bridges at various railway crossings.

Mr Fungai Mutahwa, the chief executive officer of Masimba Constructions, said the company which has brought enough equipment to the site, would meet its 18-month deadline.

“We will meet the deadline given to us. As a company, we have enough equipment to cover the 68-kilometre stretch. We also have skilled and experienced personnel who worked on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

“The company is also going to open doors of employment to local youths and women. Our target is to employ at least 400 people at our peak,” he said.

Representatives of the other three contracted companies assured the minister and the Government of delivering a road that meets international standards.

Because of its bad state, most haulage trucks were shunning the road, taking the Botswana-Zambia’s Kazungula border post as an alternative.

Addressing guests, Minister Mhona said while Zimbabwe was reeling under illegal sanctions, it had managed to come up with a blueprint to develop its road infrastructure using locally-generated funds.

He said the upgrade of the road was not a political gimmick as the ruling party, Zanu PF was now delivering on its 2023 election promises.

“Unlike those nations that have access to borrow money from international financial institutions, Zimbabwe is soldiering on, providing a state-of-the-art road network using local funds. Though it is going to take time to cover the rest of the country, it is our fervent hope that every place is developed under our President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

He assured the contractors of the Government’s commitment while confirming to the public that the Chirundu One-Stop Border Post was headed for major transformation.

“By the time this road is completed, we will be talking of yet another milestone achievement. We have in our plans to modernise the Chirundu border to meet world-class standards just like we did to the Beitbridge Border,” he added.

“We will also modernise our tolling system as we introduce toll plazas to meet international standards. The Second Republic is also working to have a railway line from Lionsden to Chirundu which will connect with that from Kafue in Zambia,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

The road upgrade, he added, was going to create employment for many youths and revenue streams to other traders operating within the jurisdiction of where the contractors have set up bases.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo said the road upgrade was going to see a reduction in road traffic accidents that had become a common occurrence on the highway.

“This is a gateway to other neighbouring countries and the accidents that had become so common on this road will be eliminated. We are grateful as a province for the commissioning of these works.

“We are, however, imploring the contractors to create employment opportunities for the locals,” she said.

For the local legislators who made noise in the August House, the upgrade was long overdue.

Hurungwe Rural District Council chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the upgrade was going to see an increase in the traffic volumes which in turn will increase the council’s revenue inflows.

Hurungwe East and Magunje legislators, Cde Chenjerai Kangausaru and Cde Supa Monga Madiro said the results of the impending works were going to address the plight of the people they represent.

Government has also tabled plans to upgrade the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls and Harare-Nyamapanda Highways.