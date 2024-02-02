Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade commences….set for completion mid-2025

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona chats with Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo and Member of Parliament for Magunje Supa Monga Madiro (left) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation and widening project for the Harare-Chirundu highway today.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway whose groundbreaking was held this morning at Mapinga shopping centre 60km west of Harare, is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Officiating at the ceremony, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the government was committed to meeting the international and modern road standards using locally generated funds.

The government, he said, was going to ensure that the road works were going to be completed within the specified time frame.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary, Eng Joy Makumbe, said the scope involves resurfacing and widening of the road with complete reconstruction of stretches that cannot be repaired.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo called the contracted companies to employ locals.

Five contractors; Tensor Systems, Bitumen, Masimba Contractors, Fossil and Exodus and Company, are going to work on the highway, having at least an average of 68 kilometres each.

A budget of at least US$550 million has been set aside for the completion of the road.