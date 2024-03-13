Harare Children’s Home receives much-needed facelift after devastating fire
Mutsawashe Mashandure and Remember Deketeke
Harare Children’s Home got a much-needed facelift after an inferno destroyed a hostel in August last year.
One hostel that was destroyed by the fire has been rebuilt whilst preparations and organisations of funds to renovate other hostels are already being in place.
In August last year, a fire broke out at Harare Children’s Home, which housed more than 40 children, destroying all the children’s belongings, roof, internal partition, and fittings.
Together with TDW and Turnbury, Lisa O’Neil, and Fayaz Raham, decided to build the Harare Children’s Home hostel after it was devastated by fire in August.
The hostel has 12 rooms, eight upstairs and four downstairs with state-of-the-art lockers, beds, and sofas.
Mr Celestino Kunaka said the rooms were made to be more private while accommodating fewer children, with additional showers and toilets in line with international standards.
“The rooms were designed to be more private and accommodate fewer children in line with UNICEF standards; each wing has a mother monitoring the children overnight,” he said.
“The toilets were upgraded to include more showers and a wash-up area for the children’s comfort and convenience.
