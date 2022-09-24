Harare businessmen’s fight escalates

Katsembiris allegedly duped a local property developer Mr Kenneth Sharpe and owner of Pokugara Properties of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare and this is the charge in the fraud case where he is appearing before magistrate Ms Letwin Rwodzi.

Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

Harare businessman Mr Ofer Sivan has won a default High Court order for reimbursement of US$1,3 million plus the removal of his two business partners from the directorships of his company over alleged fraud.

Mr Sivan is embroiled in an acrimonious wrangle with business partners Mr Gilad Shabtai and Mr Munyaradzi Gonyora over control of Adlecraft Investments.

The two directors are accused of underhand dealings and defrauding the company of more than US$1,3 million between January and August last year.

Mr Sivan launched a civil suit against them and, when they failed to turn up for the civil court hearings, won everything he asked for in a default judgment. However, the two are disputing that they were aware of the set-down date and state they will contest the decision to award a default order. Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted, in the absence of opposition, the order declaring Mr Shabtai and Mr Gonyora to have committed acts of fraud against the Adlecraft Investments from March to August last year and a declaration that they misappropriated funds approximately US$1 300 000 between January and August last year, which the judge ordered the two to reimburse Mr Sivan and his company.

Justice Chitapi, who granted the default judgment after Mr Shabtai and Mr Gonyora failed to appear in court to defend the claim, also ordered the removal of the pair from directorship of Adlecraft Investments with immediate effect and allowed Mr Sivan to appoint other directors for Adlecraft Investments.

“The defendants, Gilad Shabtai and Munyaradzi Gonyora, jointly and severally the other one being absolved to reimburse the said USD1,300,000 into Adlecraft Investments denominated account at the prevailing interbank rate,” ruled Justice Chitapi.

“The defendants, Gilad Shabtai and Munyaradzi Gonyora, jointly and severally the other one being absolved to pay interest on the USD1,300,000 to be paid at 5 percent per annum from the date of the summons to the date of payment.”

Mr Sivan who was being represented by Advocate Tawona Nyamakura instructed by Ms Josephine Sande welcomed the court decision.

“After more than a year of battling out the matter through the courts, justice has finally been served and the true personalities of Gilad Shabtai and Gonyora have been exposed,” he said.

“Despite trying to present themselves as committed directors and even as shareholders, they have been proven to be nothing but fraudsters, thieves and criminals in every sense.

Mr Admire Rubaya, who is representing Mr Shabtai said the court in his case has not dealt with the merits of the case.

He said it is a technical judgment which was, “in our view, granted in error, as we shall expose in due course”.

“Our client asserts that the other party, Ofer Sivan, knows very well that our client has an unassailable defence that is why he has rushed to snatch a technical judgment wherein he did not endeavour to inform the other party of the set down of that matter for hearing,” said Mr Rubaya.

“This is particularly surprising where our clients had raised a technical objection, which was never dealt with and the court related to the matter as if our clients had not raised any defence at all.”

Mr Rubaya said now that there is an order granted in default they intend to take the necessary steps to approach the court and rectify the error.

“We have realised that the other party has gone to town celebrating a technical judgment in circumstances where that party did not place before the court the whole gamut of circumstances relating to the matter,” he said.