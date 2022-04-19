Harare-Bindura Highway rehab begins this week

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Harare-Bindura highway is set for reconstruction beginning Wednesday under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2, contractor Bitumen World has said.

The contractor expects to take six months to bring the road up the required standard.

Because of dislocation of traffic while the reconstruction is in progress, the company has asked that drivers on this road should reduce speed when approaching construction zones and comply with traffic control signs posted along the sections of the road being worked on.

Motorists should drive with due care and attention, be patient, and follow instructions or signals from the traffic controllers in construction zones.

“Give yourself extra travel time to allow for imminent delays along Harare-Bindura route and give right of way to all construction vehicles, and please respect the safety of our team carrying out the works at all times. We look forward to your continued support, understanding and general cooperation on this project for the duration,” said the company in a statement.

The Government has so far spent over $1 billion dollars on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring under the ERRP2 launched by President Mnangagwa early last year.

Government has taken a deliberate approach of modernising infrastructure including transport and electricity infrastructure, which is a key enabler for economic growth and development.

Over 2 000km of road have been re-gravelled, while 6 627,9km have been graded with 701 drainage structures constructed or repaired and 184 wash-ways reclaimed.

Across the country, 4 491,5km of drains have been opened while 6 141,2km of verges have been cleared with progress continuing to be made on the patching of potholes with a cumulative of 4 794,8km having been attended to.