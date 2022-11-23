Harare bars Hr Dr Chingombe from work

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council has ordered its human and capital director Dr Cainos Chingombe to stop reporting for duty with immediate effect pending a negotiation process.

In a letter gleaned by this publication, acting town clerk engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo yesterday also ordered Dr Chingombe to vacate offices which he had occupied.

The letter by Eng Moyo was referenced, ‘resumption of duty by Dr Cainos Chingombe.’

“Reference is made to the above matter and particularly “your memo” dated 22 November 2022 which you addressed to all Human Capital Department Heads of Division and Section.

“In reference thereto, please be advised that my letter to you dated 15 November 2022 still stands, as such you are ordered to stop reporting for duty with immediate effect pending the commencement and finalisation of the negotiation process,” he said.

Eng Moyo said Dr Chingombe will be invited for the negotiations within the next three days.

“Your purported resumption of duty is therefore a blatant violation of a council resolution of 20 October 2022 and the letter from Local Government Board dated 14 September 2022. You are therefore advised to immediately vacate the offices.

“By copy of this letter, the Head Public Safety is hereby instructed to secure the offices,” he said.

Initially, Dr Chingombe had also yesterday advised all human capital deads of divisions sections and employees of his resumption of normal duties.

“I hereby advise that I have resumed my normal duties as your human capital director. Please be guided accordingly,” he said.