Harare, Bangkok direct flights mooted

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga and his delegation discuss with Honorary Consul-General of Zimbabwe to Thailand Professor Kriengsak Chareonwongsak during his recent visit to Thailand.

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in, BANGKOK, Thailand

Direct flights between Harare and Bangkok in Thailand will go a long way in unlocking vast mutual economic benefits for the two countries, according to Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul-General in Thailand, Professor Kriengsak Chareonwongsak.

Prof Chareonwongsak was speaking in the wake of a meeting with Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga and his delegation on their recent visit to Thailand.

He said Zimbabwe and Thailand stood to benefit economically from the increased cooperation and the two discussed the wide range of benefits possible from increased relations between the two countries, including a surge in tourist arrivals.

They also discussed the possibility of marshalling capital from Thailand to Zimbabwe into various strategic areas like mining, agriculture and others.

“We discussed many areas like how we can mutually link Zimbabwe to Thailand, the region and the world,” said Prof Chareonwongsak.

“We discussed the issue of trade, investment, mining, agriculture, education, tourism and many issues, trying to use the strategic position of Thailand which is very central to the whole of Asia.

“I did also mention the logistics issue. We need the logistics, like Air Zimbabwe to fly direct to Bangkok. Otherwise everything else will be difficult because we do not have the logistics.

“We can promote tourism, we can promote people to invest in Zimbabwe, but if they cannot get there easily it is going to be harder.”

Prof Chareonwongsak added that Zimbabwe, with its amenities, ambience, attractions and human resources, was easy to market to the world.

“Many wonderful things, like Victoria Falls, are first class in the world. Tourism is a big possibility,” said Prof Chareonwongsak.