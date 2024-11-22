  • Today Fri, 22 Nov 2024

Harare Amateur Swimming championships begin

ALL is set for the Harare Amateur Swimming Senior Championships scheduled to get underway this evening at Les Brown Swimming Pool.

The championships, held over two weekends, will see swimmers from Harare’s seven clubs – Spartans, Vikings, Highlands, Sharks, Otters, Pirates, and Wild Orcas showcasing their talent.

The championships will run over two consecutive weekends, starting this weekend. The first phase will run until Sunday.

Participants will take a short break before the competition resumes on November 29 to December 1.

The age groups participating range from 10 and under to 17 and over.

It serves as a platform for the province to select the team to compete at the National Junior and Senior Championships due to take place early next year.

Spartans are the defending champions.

