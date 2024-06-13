Harare aligns systems with Government’s international public sector accounting standards

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council is in the process of aligning its systems with the Government’s International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) by January 2025.



In an interview, chairperson for Finance and Development Committee, Councilor Costa Mande said he is confident that the city will comply with IPSAS standards as the local authority has managed to craft and revise more than 10 policy documents.

Some of the policy documents crafted by the council include the Asset Management Policy, Debtors Policy, Creditors Policy and Water and Billing Policy, among others.

Councilor Mande said the council has managed to acquire the Enterprise Resources Planning system (ERP) and by the end of June this year, the local authority will be on the system.