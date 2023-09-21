Handicraft maker happy with support, opportunities

Rutendo Gomwe Arts Correspondent

A local handicraft designer, Irene Chiedza Mugwagwa, is happy with equal opportunities and support in the arts sector compared to previous years, where the discipline was shunned by corporates.

The 43-year-old who specialises in beadwork, leather and macrame, has said business is now booming, with a lot of support and opportunities coming up.

Mugwagwa hogged the limelight recently after dressing seasoned musician Jah Prayzah for his album launch in Harare.

The talented designer, better known as Succille Handicrafts on social media, burst a mythical bubble by invading the crafting scene, following the establishment of her crafting line called Succille Handicrafts and dressing popular artists.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mugwagwa said it was a thing of the past to complain about lack of support as it took one to initiate it.

“Opportunity is growing,” she said. “I get pleasant surprises from artistes calling and referring my business to other artistes. Traditional dance groups are quite supportive of buying, hiring and suggesting ideas for new creations. From the arts association, I get support as well. I am happy that my products went to Dubai Expo 2020.”

Through collaborations with several designers namely Designer Jay Tee and Fungai, Mugwagwa had an opportunity to dress popular artistes.

“For Jah Prayzah, I made the ‘dehwe’ headgear and two of the seed bead bracelets he wore on the ‘Chiremerera’ album cover, and for the girls, I made their beaded headgears, necklaces, bracelets, golden choker and matching bracelets and golden fan. For MisRed, I made a detailed pearl necklace,” she said.

Mugwagwa said she began her craft work in her tuck-shop at home.

“I began my craft work in my tuck shop at home with bottle décor, making bottle figurines of men and women in African attires, church regalia and wedding dresses,” she said.

“My journey as a full-time handicrafter began when I realised I was not getting paid in bits and pieces or not at all in my bookkeeping profession by employers. I had to find an alternative that would give me steady and reliable income.

“This saw me training in various crafts namely floor rug making, a bit of crotchet, macrame, beadwork, and sandal making.”

Mugwagwa said her inspiration was drawn from Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa.

“My inspiration is my mom and Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa’s persistence to perfect what to the ordinary eye seems already perfect and my seven-year-old daughter always wanting to see what new thing mummy has made and wanted me to show her how to make it as well.”

She said customers and her desire to have something different in some way inspires her art.

“There is nothing as rewarding as seeing a client’s face light up in pure delight when you make something right or beyond their expectations and the referrals you get from doing a good job. For me it’s being my true inner self and is so rewarding,” she said.

“Imagine when new clients tell you: “I trust you, I know you will make something amazing for me, I saw what you made for so and so. Pay attention to detail and to what your clients say. Twice I have had clients fly in from America.”

Mugwagwa said Zimbabwean culture was diverse and it was an adventure navigating it.

“Culture is for all ages and you can portray the look you desire, glamorous, decent, fashionable, cultural by mixing or wearing uniquely crafted pieces,” she said.

Mugwagwa said the first bags she were displayed at the National Art Gallery and shw sold quite a number through their curio shop.

She has also exhibited at the Beautiful Africa Fashion Show, Dubai Expo in 2020 and in Malawi.

Asked about the challenges in her career, she said the biggest was stigmatisation.

“I faced various challenges like stigmatisation of what I craft. People’s perceptions generally are that anything cultural is witchcraft which is not the case at all. At some point, I could not find shop space because people were afraid my work was associated with witchcraft,” said Mugwagwa.

“Some shop rentals in town are quite expensive. Some of the materials I need are not available locally and this affects me as I will not be able to meet international standards.”

Mugwagwa urged upcoming craft workers to believe in themselves, strive to achieve and imagine beyond what is conventional.

“You are your first supporter, believe in yourself and strive to achieve and imagine beyond what is conventional,” she said.