Hamamavhaire irrigation scheme commissioned

Monalisa Chikwengo

Correspondent

The Government is on course to achieve its target of revamping 450 irrigation schemes across the country with Hamamavhaire Irrigation Scheme becoming the latest to be commissioned, as the nation moves to be a net exporter of agricultural produce in the Southern African region and even beyond.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka said this at the commission of Hamamavhaire Irrigation Scheme in Midlands at the weekend.

Dr Masuka said the Government had partnered with some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) to revitalise 5 200 hectares of land belonging to 66 irrigation schemes across the country.

“The Second Republic launched a robust climate-proofing agenda for agriculture. It is in this context that Government is rehabilitating 450 irrigation schemes covering 26 000 hectares,” said Minister Masuka.

SIRP is a seven-year programmme financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Fund for International Development (OFID) and Government.

The programme involves infrastructure restoration at irrigation schemes in the provinces of Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Masvingo, and the Midlands. A total of 118 farmers are set to benefit from the commissioned 103ha scheme as the country works to promote food security in communal areas.

The Hamamavhaire commissioning included replacement of three pumps, pumping unit accessories, switchgear and electrical accessories, repair of leakages on conveyance pipeline and the replacement of infield drag hose system (98 hectares) and drip irrigation (five hectares) at a cost of US$373 588.

SIRP provided a one-hectare nutrition garden for farmers in the greater scheme area of Hamamavhaire, which is solar powered, 2 horse powered submersible pumps, three 5 000 litre tanks and 12 taps. Sixty-five community members will benefit from this intervention.

A member of the Hamamavhaire Irrigation Scheme, Mr Jarrow Muzita who cultivates chilli said: “Farming is a source of livelihood, which has enabled me to grow crops throughout the year and cater for my family. Farming has also permitted me to pay school fees for my children and feed my family.”

In 2022 a total of 324 irrigation schemes out of the 450 schemes were commercialised by the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) under the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model.

Government directed the commercialisation of all smallholder irrigation schemes with completion of irrigation development projects being given top priority.