Hall of Fame for the outstanding

Blessings Chidakwa-Zimpapers Elections Desk

A HALL OF FAME will be established in the new city of Mt Hampden as the Second Republic continues to honour and immortalise outstanding Zimbabweans, President Mnangagwa said.

In line with the Second Republic’s commitment to honour its heroes and heroines, yesterday five outstanding Zimbabweans, including First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa were also honoured.

It has become part of the Second Republic’s thrust to honour both deserving living and fallen cadres with Dr Sikhulile Moyo who discovered the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in 2021 being honoured with the Order of The Great Zimbabwe Award in Silver.

Angel of Hope Foundation’s award was received by its Patron Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, being an Honour of the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in Gold awarded for its philanthropic work which has seen her being recognised locally and internationally for uplifting the lives of vulnerable groups.

Among notable achievements by the First Lady is spearheading the reduction of early child marriages, reduction of drug and substance abuse, integration of marginalised societies, keeping traditional values and norms through nhanga/gota/ixhiba programmes.

Dr Mnangagwa has captured the imagination of the world through her charity work which is transforming the lives of women and other vulnerable members of the society for the better.

Her propensity to give and see others excel has not gone unnoticed.

Amai Mnangagwa who received honorary doctorates also got local, regional and international recognition.

She was presented with the 2023 Global Education Leadership Award by Cambridge International Education Conference in England and a shield by another university in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education, women and the girl child empowerment.

G.D Goenka University of India awarded her a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in recognition of her life changing charity work.

Russia State University for the Humanities followed suit and on home-soil, Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) awarded her yet another honorary doctorate degree for her philanthropic work.

She also received a gold medal in recognition of her contribution to the education sector from Vernadsky Crimean Federal University of Russia.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with the President Mwith the Honour of the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in Gold which she received in recognition of her philanthropic works in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Presidential photographer Joseph Nyadzayo.

Amai Mnangagwa also came out tops among international philanthropists and was duly honoured in the “health of the nation” category during the “#Wearetogether Awards” held in Russia.

The First Lady received an honorary doctorate award from Belarusian State Medical University in recognition of her charity work.

The university also handed her a gratitude letter and award pin for her contribution to the educational activities, charity, health and environmental protection.

In 2021, the First Lady was awarded the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe gold medal for her philanthropic work.

These awards point to the great work she is doing for Zimbabweans across all sectors.

Another luminary, Ambassador Mary Mubi, received the order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold and Dr Agnes Mahomva the order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Silver for the successful coordination of Covid-19 across the country.

Speaking during the Heroes celebrations and the burial of two national heroes yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic recognises the role played by the nation’s sons and daughters across all social, political and economic fields.

“These awards were informed by the deliberate decision by my Government to honour inspirational role models, personalities and organisations, who render invaluable service to our people and place Zimbabwe on the map.

“To further immortalise the works of the various recipients, a Hall of Fame will be established as part of the Government Complex at the New City, in Mt Hampden,” he said.

Under President Mnangagwa, history has been corrected with national hero statuses being accorded posthumously to the late Cdes, ZANU founding father Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole and James Chikerema the first Zapu vice-president.

Apart from honouring heroes, a new norm has also emerged under the Second Republic, that of erecting statues in honour of the country’s own heroes and heroines as is the trend elsewhere in the world.

One such iconic statue is that of Mbuya Nehanda, a bronze monument of a Zimbabwean Shona spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-1897 First Chimurenga war against British colonists.

It is erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare’s central business district, and is turning out to be a tourist attraction as people, both locals and foreigners appreciate the country’s history.

Two more statues are being erected for the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and the late Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

Former President Mugabe’s statue will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, while that of Dr Nkomo would be at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Expressway and Glenara roads.

The statues being erected at two separate points in Harare are in recognition of their roles during the liberation struggle while the late nationalist and also another first Vice President of ZAPU, Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa, will also be honoured with a statue.

Dr Parirenyatwa’s statue will be erected at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.