Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Mhangura

One of the destroyed houses

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
INCESSANT rains coupled with heavy winds destroyed homes and tobacco barns in Gudubu Village in Ward 3 under Mhangura constituency yesterday.

The damage is still being assessed with the local legislator, Precious Chinhamo Masango confirming the incident that has, fortunately, not claimed lives but destroyed food stocks.

She visited the area today and promised to chip in with foodstuffs to the affected families.

Makonde Development Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Zivanai who also heads the district civil protection unit (CPU) was yet to visit the affected area.

The meteorological department has warned people of the heavy rains expected across the country which they predict will last till next week.

Meanwhile, farmers in the province have taken advantage of the rains to plant various summer crops.

