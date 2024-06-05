Hadebe re-joins Warriors camp

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe back flew to South Africa last night and re-joined the rest of the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

Zimbabwe play Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday before they face South Africa on Tuesday next week.

Hadebe had been excused to travel to the United States of America to sign a contract.

However, the veteran is back and is expected to stabilise the team that has predominantly young guns.

He took part in this morning’s session at the Wits University Stadium where the Warriors have been practicing since Monday.

Every member of the team appears to be in high spirits and is raring to go.