HAB season opener on

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

OVER hundred athletes are set to converge at Morris Depot on Saturday for the Harare Athletic Board season-opener cross-country event.

Senior men and women will compete in the 8km race while juniors will run the 6km event.

Youth and cadets will compete in 4km and 2km races respectively.

HAB secretary-general Sledge Chinyoka said they are ready to host the season opener.

“All is set for the event tomorrow. Over a hundred athletes have confirmed their participation.

“Tomorrow’s event is an event whereby we are trying to avail an opportunity to coaches to assess their athletes in terms of speed and endurance.

“This event is more like trying to make sure that athletes are conditioned in terms of endurance and also to monitor their speed,” said Chinyoka.

The event is part of the build-up to the national championships due to take place next month in Maraondera.

“A selection event will be held early next month to select athletes that are going to represent the province in Marondera,” said Chinyoka.

The National Cross Country Championships will be held on February 19 in Marondera.