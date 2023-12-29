HAB prepares for cross-country event

Sports Reporter

THE Harare Athletic Board gets their competition for the new season underway on January 7, with a cross-country event at Allan Wilson School.The season opener is set to feature cadets, youths, juniors and seniors.

HAB vice-chairperson Aaron Whyte said they have begun preparations for the competition.

“We have started preparing, we are going to have it at Allan Wilson and we are targeting all age groups from cadets, youths, juniors and seniors,” said Whyte.

There are various races on offer for the different age groups.

Registration is underway and is running until January 4.