HAB in provincial team selection for cross-country championships

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Harare Athletic Board is on Saturday set to hold a cross-country selection event for their provincial team to compete in the national championships later this month.

Saturday’s competition will be held at Allan Wilson School.

Races on offer include a 10km race for senior men and women, 8km for Under-20 men and women and 6km for the Under-18s.

The Under-16 girls and boys will compete in 4km while Under-14s and Under-12s battle it out in the 2.5km and 2km races respectively.

The event comes after their season-opener and Mr Pace Chitungwiza events held last month.

HAB vice-chairperson, Aaron Whyte, said the events give coaches the platform to assess athletes in different competitions as they choose their team.

“We don’t want to select athletes based only on one event, we want to make it a process.”

He said selection should be on merit and not past performances.

“We don’t want to base our selection on names, people should be chosen on merit not what they did in the past,” said Whyte.

Participation is free as the province seeks to encourage all athletes to attend, so that they pick the best team.