Gweru typhoid cases decreasing

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Senior Health Reporter

Cases of suspected typhoid in Gweru urban have begun to lessen amid revelations that suspected cases reported in neighbouring Zishavane and Shurugwi tested negative for typhoid.

The outbreak, which begun at the beginning of the month, has so far claimed eight lives and left 1 625 others treated of the same disease as of Thursday.

Midlands provincial medical director Dr Simon Nyadungu yesterday said typhoid cases have gone down to an average of 29 new cases a day from an average of about 100 cases reported in previous weeks.

“We are beginning to see a downward trend of patients presenting with typhoid symptoms but we remain vigilant because the outbreak is not yet over,” said Dr Nyadungu.