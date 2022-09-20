Gweru police ban carrying of weapons until year-end

The ban is with effect from October 1 until December 31.

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

Officer Commanding Gweru District, Superintendent Tambudzai Gumpo has issued a prohibition order banning the carrying of weapons until year end.

She said the move was meant to curb crime which was now rampant within and around Gweru district.

The ban is with effect from October 1 until December 31.

“The following weapons or items capable of use as weapons namely, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers will now be banned for a period of three months that is from 01 October to 31 December 2022,” read part of the prohibition notice issued today.