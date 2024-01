Midlands Bureau

Some Gweru suburbs including the Central Business District CBD, were yesterday and today hit by flash floods, exposing the local authority’s poor drainage system.

Residents in affected suburbs of Ascot and Mambo had their properties drenched in water and endured sleepless nights trying to flush out water from their houses using buckets.

Gweru Mayor, Clr Martin Chivoko said the local authority was working on clearing drain ways to avoid floods