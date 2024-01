Midlands Bureau

BULAWAYO High Court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa has opened the Gweru High Court circuit where she is expected to hear over 15 High Court cases at the Gweru magistrate’s court.

The Gweru High Court circuit will run for two weeks from today.

Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi said 18 murder cases mostly involving artisanal miners will be heard during the two-week circuit.