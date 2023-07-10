Gweru city gets new dumpsite

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Gweru City Council, which for years has been at loggerheads with over 5 000 households in Woodlands and other surrounding suburbs over the location of its dumpsite, has finally resolved to relocate it.

Due to the progressive policies introduced by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Gweru city has been expanding on all ends, but the local authority has been using its old dumpsite that is now surrounded by suburbs, and had become a health hazard, with a pungent smell affecting residents.

Gweru city health director, Mr Sam Sekenhamo, said council has since identified a new dumpsite near the Cambrishire Waste Water works along Matobo Road.

The process of reclaiming the land on the old dumpsite has begun.

“What we did was to assess five possible areas for suitability and the council then settled for the one opposite Cambrishire Waste Water works which we found to be the most ideal,” said Mr Sekenhamo.

Council is now waiting for an offer letter from the Ministry of Lands so they can start using the new dumpsite.

“We have submitted our documents and we now wait for the Ministry of Lands to avail us with an offer letter, then we relocate.

“We will have to reclaim the old dump so at the moment we are mobilising equipment so that we can start the reclamation job,” he said.

The development is a huge relief to residents who, for long, had been complaining that the old dumpsite was within residential areas.

For years, the residents had been exposed to a health hazard, with thick smoke of burning litter from the dump affecting the surrounding suburbs like Woodlands Phases 1 and Two, Heritage suburb, Ascot and Clifton Park.