Uncategorised

Gweru Acting Town Clerk Arrested

17 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Gweru Acting Town Clerk Arrested

The Herald

Herald Reporter

GWERU acting town clerk and former Harare magistrate, Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe was arrested this morning by Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators on allegations of corruptly awarding tenders to property developer, Shesham Investments and two other companies without following procedures.

Shesham Investments was awarded a tender to service Mkoba 21 residential stands in 2020 but there has not been any development on site with beneficiaries now raising alarm.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Chikwekwe’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Chikwekwe is now appearing before Gweru magistrate, Mrs Mirriam Banda facing abuse of office charges.

Mr Fredrick Matsheza is appearing for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting