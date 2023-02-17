Gweru Acting Town Clerk Arrested

Herald Reporter

GWERU acting town clerk and former Harare magistrate, Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe was arrested this morning by Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators on allegations of corruptly awarding tenders to property developer, Shesham Investments and two other companies without following procedures.

Shesham Investments was awarded a tender to service Mkoba 21 residential stands in 2020 but there has not been any development on site with beneficiaries now raising alarm.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Chikwekwe’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Chikwekwe is now appearing before Gweru magistrate, Mrs Mirriam Banda facing abuse of office charges.

Mr Fredrick Matsheza is appearing for the State.