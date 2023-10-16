Gweru 911 Band wins Chibuku Road To Fame finals

911 Band from Gweru pose with their prize after they were crowned winners of the Chibuku Road To Fame 2023 edition at an event held at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare

Arts Reporter

Midlands-based Afro-Fusion band, 911 Band was crowned winners of the Chibuku Road To Fame 2023 edition at an event held on Saturday at Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfield, Harare.

911 Band beat the other nine competitors from the other nine provinces, to walk away with US$15 000, while High Five Band from Mashonaland Central province came second and were given US$10 000.

Third place went to Kweseka Band from Matabeleland North province, who pocketed US$7 500. 911 Band, which consists of six members, was formed two years ago in Gweru and it rose to fame after it won the Chibuku Road To Fame finals for the Midlands province before winning the national finals on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, 911 Band member cum manager Mathew Mabengo told The Herald Arts that their win was a result of hard work and perseverance.

“We worked very hard to build a team that can compete at national level,” he said.

“It was not easy for us to come to Harare from Gweru to compete against other nine groups who won their provincial competitions in their respective provinces,” he said.

Mabengo thanked the organisers, Delta Beverages, for their initiative to uplift the arts sector. He said competitions like Chibuku Road To Fame give upcoming artistes a chance to showcase talent.

“I just want to thank Delta Beverages for their initiatives to uplift the arts industry, concerts like this one can help us to prove our mettle,” he said.

Mabengo said their win will pave the way for the band to be known countrywide.

“Our win will give our band exposure in many parts of this country, we are working very hard so that we can keep our name viral countrywide,” he said.

The concert was also attended by high-profile musicians, celebrities and arts board authorities. Among them were recently appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nicholas Moyo, mbira guru Hope Masike and music producer Clive Mono Mukundu.

After all the 10 groups completed their performances, the stage was handed over to seasoned musicians such as Alick Macheso, Feli Nandi, and the Chillspot Records as they took turns to serenade the fans.

It was Feli Nandi who won the hearts of many as she paid tribute to the late Garry Mapanzure and Soul Jah Love by doing renditions of their songs.

Since its inception in 2001, the Chibuku Road To Fame competition has brought many talents to the limelight, including the likes of Valembe Stars, Bopoma Stars, Club Shanga, Romeo Gasa and Terry and the Bliss.

Delta Beverages corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda said their responsibility was to pay back to communities.

“As Delta beverages, it’s our responsibility to pay back to the communities we are working under,” she said. “We are not doing this for prestige, but we are doing this as part of our corporate social responsibility so that we can uplift the arts sector.”