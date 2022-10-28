Gvt reviews New Limpopo Bridge tolling system

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Government has today reviewed the New Limpopo Bridge tolling system at Beitbridge Border Post to allow the fees to be paid at the prevailing bank rate of the day.

Since 2014, the bridge toll fees were fixed for light motor vehicles paying US$4 or R55, light motor vehicles weighing up to three tonnes, (US$9 or R125), while heavy vehicles were charged US$23 or R325.



These are being collected by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA).

Under the new regulations contained in Statutory Instrument 184 of 2022, the US dollar fees are not changing. Still, the South African Rand shall be payable using the exchange rate by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on the payment date.



“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, in terms of sections 6 of the Toll-Roads Act (Chapter 13:13), has made the following changes –these regulations may be cited as the Beitbridge (Tolling) (Amendment) Regulations, 2-022 (No 2),” read part of the Statutory Instrument.

“The Beitbridge (Tolling) regulations, 2014, published in Statutory Instrument 100 of 2014 (hereinafter referred to as the principal regulation) is amended by the repeal of the schedule and the submission of the following- the motor vehicle will pay US$4, light motor vehicle up to three tonnes (US$9) and heavy vehicles to pay US$23.



“The fees shall be payable in United States dollars or South African rand using the exchange rate as published by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as at the date of payment.”

An average of 2000 light vehicles, 100 buses, and 900 haulage trucks use the Beitbridge Border Post daily and the number has gradually been increasing in the last four months.