Gvt mourns Cont Mhlanga

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government has sent its condolences following the death of arts icon, Cont Mhlanga on Monday.

President Mnangagwa has since accorded him a State-assisted funeral in recognition of his work in the arts sector.

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry said the cultural and creative industries are poorer without ‘Khulu’ Cont Mhlanga.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation would like to express its sincere condolences to the Mhlanga family and the entire creative and cultural industries (CCs) community for the untimely passing on of Cont Madladla Mhlanga at United Bulawayo Hospital on August 1, 2022,” said Minister Coventry in a statement.

“In as much as Khulu Cont Mhlanga is gone, he has left us a legacy; memories of his creative work and genius will forever be honoured and cherished in our lives.”