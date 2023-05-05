Gvt hails anti-drug abuse sports initiative

WORTHY CAUSE . . . Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwengwa (second from left) is joined by his wife Miniyothabo Baloyi (left), and Government officials that include Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa (extreme right) in cutting a ribbon as he officially commissions a low-cost tennis court at Checheche High School yesterday

Tadious Manyepo, in CHECHECHE

VICE-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has hailed the Government’s anti-drug abuse fitness and wellness festival saying the initiative will go a long way in combating non-communicable diseases.

Dr Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, was speaking at Checheche High School where he officially opened and closed the three-day multi-sport festival.

Thousands of people drawn from Chipinge, Chisumbanje, Checheche, Tanganda and other surrounding areas gathered to witness the biggest sports tournament ever witnessed in their area. Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation are driving the fight against drug and substance abuse using sport.

And for three days, wards, zonal and district eliminators in netball, football, volleyball and athletics culminated into provincial finals here.

Addressing participants and spectators at the mega-event, Vice-President Dr Chiwenga said sport should be used as a tool to enhance the physical, emotional and mental well-being of all Zimbabweans.

“I take note that this programme has been promulgated to activate active lifestyles amongst all Zimbabweans with the objective of curtailing the risk of non-communicable diseases as well as substance abuse amongst the youths arising from sedentary lifestyles as enshrined in the National Sport and Recreation Policy,” said Dr Chiwenga.

“This initiative plays a pivotal role as we continue in our journey to re-position and refocus our health delivery which is a critical part of the mandate facing our Government.

“This landmark event is timely and desirable, because it aims to actualise the Government’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Zimbabweans, by highlighting options to making healthier lifestyle choices.

“It is also a clear demonstration that the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is not only seized with the professional side of sport and competition but also in attaining and sustaining good citizen health through fitness and wellness programmes.

“It is my conviction therefore that the timely convening of this event at a time when the country is grappling with drug and substance abuse will provide guidance for the empowerment of individuals, families, households, groups and communities, with appropriate information on helpful habits, steps and behaviors.”

He said wellness and fitness programs should be prioritised.

“Research by the Centre for Disease Control show that in 2019, the share of deaths from communicable diseases for Zimbabwe was 47.6 percent, which was a huge improvement from the 78.6 percent recorded in 2000.

In this regard it becomes paramount that Fitness and Wellness education in communities and settings such as schools, workplace and worship centres be enhanced to present opportunities for the dissemination of life skills that promote behaviors which remain throughout life.

“Traditional and spiritual leaders, friends and families, it is saddening to note that as a country we have unnecessarily lost lives amongst our people due to the emerging pandemic of drug and substance abuse.

“Drug use and abuse in our communities particularly has grown unabated due to wanton neglect of moral values, delinquency and adoption of foreign behavioural traits by our own youth. Certainly if this decay is allowed to continue, we will only be left to lament.”

Dr Chiwenga also commissioned a low cost tennis court at the school and said such projects should be spread across the country.

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry said sport can be a vital weapon in the fight against drug abuse.

“Allow me to hasten to appreciate participation in this programme and recognition of its inherent benefits.

“The convening of this festival is embedded on the positive health benefits derived from sport and physical activity which include, among others, prevention of several communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac arrest, coronary heart and osteoporosis diseases.

“It is also fueled by the understanding that sedentary lifestyles are a danger to society and may result in conditions such as obesity, depression and overweight among others,” she said.

“In this regard, my Ministry envisages that sport and physical activity are cost effective methods of improving health across populations and economies hence our gathering here in Checheche to spread the message on their importance.

“The Fitness and Wellness programme is a policy initiative grounded on the understanding that the fitness industry exists to serve humanity and is essential for fitness, health, well-being and longevity of the country’s population.

In this regard, the Ministry has desired to roll out a National Fitness and Wellness Programme in response to the need to position sport and recreation as effective tools to contribute towards realisation of national goals such as economic development, health, social empowerment and active lifestyle.”

The fitness and wellness festival was running under the theme: “Curbing drug and substance abuse through Fitness and Wellness #mentalhealthmatters.”

The Sports and Recreation Commission Director General, Elta Nengomasha, said her parastatal was ready to help in the fight against drug abuse.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire were also present at the event among other high ranking Government officials.