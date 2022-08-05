Gvt condemns violence 

Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

Violence hinders development and deprives people their livelihood, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks this afternoon after he officially opened the refurbished Sai Mart Supermarket in Entumbane.

The complex was destroyed in January 2019 after five provinces in the country were rocked by violent demonstrations that affected many people.

“Whilst concerted efforts have been made to rehabilitate the affected infrastructure, it is my prayer that the City of Bulawayo and the nation at large will never witness the agony that the communities went through because of these unfortunate riots,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Such kind of acts hinders development and deprives the people their livelihoods.

“As Zimbabweans, we are known to be a civilized nation. Violence and destruction of property are retrogressive and anathema to development.”

Acting President Chiwenga noted that the subsequent looting of retail shops in 2019 left some shops burnt to ashes which affected the provision of goods and services to people.