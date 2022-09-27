Gvt commended for ID registration blitz

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Mberengwa East legislator Cde Marko Raidza has commended Government for the nationwide registration blitz for citizens to obtain national identity documents.

Raising a point of national interest, on Tuesday in the National Assembly, Cde Raidza said the blitz had afforded marginalised communities access the documents.

“I want to thank our President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for the programme that has afforded communities in remote areas access identity documents in areas like Tsholotsho, Chiredzi among others,” he said.

Government launched the mobile national registration blitz in April that is scheduled to end on September 30 to afford citizens obtain birth certificates, national identity cards among others.

