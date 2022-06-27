Gvt announces new economic measures

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government will soon enact a law entrenching the use of the multi-currency system in the economy as part of measures to retain stability and confidence in the market, Finance and Economic Development Minster, Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

The Minister said this while addressing a press conference on various measures to stabilise the exchange rate, availability of basic commodities and conditions of service for civil servants.

Prof Ncube said Government will release maize and wheat from the strategic grain reserve to ensure availability of mealie-meal and bread while millers would also be allowed to import their own grain to complement local stocks.

He also said Government would effect a 100 percent salary increment for civil servants, Parliament staff and the security sector including several non-monetary benefits that include provision of institutional accommodation, transport, duty-free vehicle import facility, access to housing loans.

Government will also provide health-sector specific allowances that include an increase in on-call allowances for doctors and night-duty allowances for nurses among others.

