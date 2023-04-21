Gvt announces new commodities producer prices

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has announced floor producer prices for strategic commodities namely, maize, traditional grains, soya bean and sunflower for the 2023 marketing season.

The prices were announced in a joint statement by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka and his Finance and Economic Development counterpart Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The two ministers also announced the pre-planting floor producer price for wheat for the 2023 winter season.

Farmers would be paid partly in US dollars cash and in local currency converted at the interbank rate.

In the statement, the ministers said a floor producer price of US$335 per tonne for maize would be paid to farmers by GMB as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$135 in local currency at the interbank rate of every Tuesday.

“A floor producer price of US$335 per metric tonne for traditional grains derived from the determined maize pre-planting floor producer price paid to farmers by GMB as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$135 in Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate of every Tuesday.

“The GMB maize and traditional grains price to millers will be US$368 per metric tonne paid as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$168 in Zimbabwe dollars at interbank rate of every Tuesday,” reads part of the statement.

For soyabean the floor producer price will be US$580 per metric tonne paid to farmers by GMB with US$348 in foreign currency plus US$232 in local currency at the interbank rate of every Tuesday.