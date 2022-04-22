Guyana wants to escalate relation with Zimbabwe

Herald Reporter

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana is committed to expand relations with Zimbabwe in areas such as Agriculture, the country’s President Dr Irfaan Ali has said.

He made the remarks while accepting credentials from Ambassador Ignatius Graham Mudzimba as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Guyana and Ambassador Mario Chan of Philippines.

Ambassador Mudzimba will cover the country from the Republic of Cuba where he is stationed.



President Mnangagwa has already given indication that sectors such as agriculture and mining among others are the backdrop Vision 2030 will be built on.

The Guyana press quoted their President saying his, “Government is working towards expanding and diversifying all sectors of the economy, with special emphasis on agriculture… Agriculture is an important sector in your country’s economy; it is a driver of growth and development, and a significant employer. Guyana is keen to explore opportunities for cooperation in this area.”

Speaking to Ambassador Mudzimba President Ali said: “My government has placed great emphasis on the transformation of our agriculture sector with a focus on diversification of food production, coupled with a focus on soil care. I believe that these are areas where Guyana and Zimbabwe can find synergies for shared technologies.”



He said Guyana and Zimbabwe can “construct a practical framework to enhance bilateral cooperation in those areas, where we could benefit from mutual expertise to aid in the development of particular sectors of our economies.”

During the ceremony Ambassador Mudzimba urged the two countries to explore untapped potentials for the mutual benefit of both Zimbabwe and Guyana.

He also acknowledged the assistance Zimbabwe received from Guyana during the war for independence.