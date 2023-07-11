Gutu in massive endorsement for Zanu PF

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, flanked by party officials, bids farewell to thousands of Zanu PF supporters who attended the ruling party’s rally at Chingai Secondary School in Gutu yesterday

Mukudzei Chingwere and Joseph Madzimure

Zimbabaweans should vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party whose economic development policies are now bearing fruit under the Second Republic.

VP Chiwenga said this when he addressed a hugely subscribed rally at Chingai Secondary School in Gutu East Constituency yesterday.

He said some liberation war stalwarts hailed from Gutu District whose people should continue defending the revolution by voting for the ruling party.

The rally was meant to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party’s candidates ahead of harmonised elections slated for August 23.

The rally largely drew crowds from Gutu East Constituency where the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate is Cde Benjamin Ganyiwa. Party supporters from the neighbouring Gutu Central and Gutu West constituencies also attended.

VP Chiwenga said Gutu was a district with rich political history with some of its sons and daughters, among them late national heroes Cde Simon Muzenda, General Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe, late national hero Cde Josiah Tungamirai and others playing a huge role in the liberation of the country.

These luminaries, said VP Chiwenga, sacrificed their lives with some dying on the war front as they pushed the selfless cause of Zimbabwe’s self-determination and economic development for the benefit of the masses.

“We can never talk about the gallant fight for Zimbabwe’s freedom and not mention Gutu,” said VP Chiwenga. “Gutu gave the struggle stalwarts who fought relentlessly and tirelessly for our independence.

“We are here today to remind each other of this fact. Some of the emotional and physical wounds we suffered in the war, for example the Kamungoma massacre of our people by the brutal colonial regime on May 14, 1978, are yet to heal.

“We still remember these sad chapters of history. Against this background, we must all go out and vote for an icon that will safeguard the revolution while at the same time championing economic development for everyone’s benefit.

“This icon is none other than His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa. You have all seen the development trajectory that he is championing under Vision 2030 through which Zimbabwe will become an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030. As we stand here today, we have defeated hunger, Zimbabwe is now food self-sufficient and we no longer need to import food as was the case in the past,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa had ensured that Gutu, which is generally a dry region, had infrastructure such as dams and plans were afoot to develop irrigation schemes around water bodies such as Ruti Dam.

Government is also working on accelerating the borehole drilling programme, especially for Gutu so that people can partake in self-help agriculture projects.

He also took swipe at independent candidates, some of whom lost primary elections, who were purporting to have the party’s blessings.

The VP said candidates that have the party’s blessings are only those that were officially endorsed and registered under the party name.

He also urged the electorate to be worry of machinations by imperialists of targeting the economy as a means to alienate the ruling party from the people.

He said instead of the illegal sanctions condemning our people to poverty they have instead led us into introspection and seen Government coming up with several sanctions-busting and development measures.

Zanu PF supporter Ms Plaxedes Gumbo who attended the rally said 23 August would be an easy ride for her party.

“This time we do not need to campaign. The development that Government has done over the last five years speaks for itself. We are romping to victory,” she said.

Another supporter Ms Perseverance Bhasera said for the first time in a long time, the people of Gutu felt Government’s love.

“We were tired of walking long distances to fetch water but Government responded by drilling a borehole right in our village. Our clinics are also now dispensing medications as opposed to being referred to very expensive pharmacies. On August 23, we will simply return the favour that Zanu PF extended to us,” she said.

ZANU PF supporters have been challenged to vote out incompetent, corrupt opposition councillors in urban in the coming elections next month.

Meanwhile Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa yesterday addressed a campaign rally at the Glen View informal sector complex.

Cde Masimirembwasaid said Government was going to take measures to improve living conditions in urban areas which had been mismanaged by opposition-led councils for over 20 years.

“I have been told about the challenges that you are facing. Government will take measures to address the problems,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

The provincial structure was putting in place campaigning and mobilisation teams ahead of the elections.

Cde Masimirembwa said it was important for people go out in huge numbers to remove the corruption-riddled opposition councils.

“To build the country, we need peace in the country. We don’t want violent demonstrations as is the practice of the opposition. Even though we have sanctions imposed against us, we are developing our country,” he said.

Dams had been built in every province and stalled projects have been revived and completed while roads had been rehabilitated under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same rally, Harare provincial political commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson said central Government had taken over the rehabilitation of roads in all urban areas after realising that the opposition had abandoned the people.

“The ruling party could not continue to fold arms when urban dwellers were being fleeced and receiving a raw deal from the opposition.

“It is high time we vote out incompetent councillors and National Assembly members. We could not continue to watch as the opposition, which has shown no care for the country and its people, continued to run down our urban councils.

Cde Idah Mashonganyoka who is a Zanu PF Elders Council member said it had since become clear even to the staunchest supporters of the opposition that urban councillors had failed to deliver on their mandate.

Zanu PF candidate for Glen View South Cde Offard Muchuwe said he was confident of winning the seat as he has lined up empowerment projects for people in the constituency.

“I am confident of winning the elections. There is also the issue of title deeds which is a serious concern among Glen View residents.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Charles Tavengwa urged Glen View South and North residents to come out in their numbers and vote for Zanu PF.