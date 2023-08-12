Guta RaMwari church rallies behind President Mnangagwa

In a statement, Guta RaMwari Religion spokesperson Evangelist Gift Makawa said as a church, they had resolved to support the status quo and rally behind the Government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

Guta RaMwari Religion has endorsed President Mnangagwa as its preferred candidate in the harmonised elections on August 23 this year.

The church, with an estimated membership of over 200 000 in Zimbabwe, said it was throwing its full weight behind Zanu PF and its presidential candidate President Mnangagwa.

“God anointed him to improve our miserable lives. He is a man of peace, always advocating for unity, love, harmony and tolerance and shunning violence at all times,” he said. “Clearly, President E.D Mnangagwa in the Second Republic Government is a multi-skilled leader with a great versatility and ambitions which helps him to walk tall.

“He always says “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabankazi balo” and this shows that he has love for his people and wants all Zimbabweans to benefit from the party’s empowerment programmes, including land reform, which is ongoing.

“The indigenisation programmes and his impressive efforts in driving infrastructural development across the nation are well documented.”

Evangelist Makawa urged Zimbabweans to vote wisely for the President whom he said had the people at heart and was protecting Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

“Zanu PF has indeed demonstrated that it is a party with innovative, vibrant, forward looking and people centred programmes and actions to improve the welfare of the people,” he said. “We pray for peace during and after these harmonised elections.”