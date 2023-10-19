Guruve villagers receive poultry starter packs

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

THIRTY-EIGHT families in Muroiwa Village in Guruve who were affected by Eureka Gold Mine’s expansion project have received poultry starter packs from the entity.

The starter pack comprised 50 broiler chicks, 250kg of broiler feed, six feeding troughs and vaccines.

In addition, the mine trained all the thirty-eight recipients in broiler keeping.

One of the recipients, Mrs Plaxedes Gandawa, expressed her gratitude to the mine for boosting her income-generating project.

She said poultry is a viable project which will help her in fending for her family.

Ward 21 Councillor Jotham Nyikadzino applauded Eureka Gold Mine for the donation.

Cllr Nyikadzino urged the recipients to follow all the instructions they learned during the broiler-keeping workshop.

The donation by Eureka Gold Mine is in line with the Second Republic’s agenda of having corporations meaningfully plough back to the communities in which they operate.

Eureka Mine human capital development manager Mr Tinago Tinago urged the recipients to properly manage the chicks.

“The mine will always work hard to improve the livelihoods of people in Guruve in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of nation building, brick by brick. The poultry project, if well managed, has the potential of financially empowering the Muroiwa community as the country moves towards the successful accomplishment of NDS 1,” said Mr Tinago.

Guruve district information officer Mr Godfrey Chireru, said in the past, Eureka Gold Mine drilled boreholes in the same community and donated textbooks to some schools in Guruve.