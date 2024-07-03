Guruve school receives furniture

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Guruve Primary School has received a timely boost of 300 chairs and 300 desks from Eureka Gold Mine, which will help alleviate shortage of furniture at the learning institution.

The school has an enrolment of over 2 000 learners.

Speaking during the handover of the furniture, Guruve North legislator, Tendai Pinduka expressed his gratitude.

“This furniture will go a long way in alleviating furniture problems at this school,” he said.

Mashonaland Central’s acting Provincial Education Director, Dr Temba Mangwiro said the furniture will allow the school to provide quality education.

Dr Mangwiro also revealed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working with the Ministry of Local Government to build more public schools around Guruve Growth Point to lessen the burden on existing schools.

Eureka Gold Mine’s shared services manager, Mr Givemore Sichakala said the donation was part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.