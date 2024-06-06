  • Today Thu, 06 Jun 2024

Guruve Rural District Council CEO suspended

Guruve Rural District Council CEO suspended Tinos Marisa has been suspended over a series of allegations, including maladministration and abuse of office.

Fungai Lupande
Mashonaland Central Bureau

Guruve Rural District Council chief executive officer, Tinos Marisa has been suspended over a series of allegations, including maladministration and abuse of office.

The decision was taken after a special full council meeting held on June 3 following a directive issued by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works instructing Marisa to stop reporting for duty pending the finalisation of a court case.

The directive, issued on February 22, 2022, was not taken seriously, leading to the suspension of the council chairperson, Ngoni Jeke, in 2023.

In the meantime, the council’s treasurer, Mr Munyengetero Maphosa, is serving as the acting CEO.

RELATED STORIES

ZRP partners chiefs in fighting crimes

Veteran criminal learns crime does not pay

You Might Also Like

/
  • INSTAK pioneers first edition of Chimure... National

    INSTAK pioneers first edition of Chimure...

    Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent A Pan-African think tank, the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), has started the process of publishing the first edition of the Chimurenga Encyclopaedia. The monumental research and publishing initiative will holistically capture the First, Second and Third Chimurenga in a single book that will be available to Zimbabwe and the rest […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments