Guruve Rural District Council CEO suspended

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Guruve Rural District Council chief executive officer, Tinos Marisa has been suspended over a series of allegations, including maladministration and abuse of office.

The decision was taken after a special full council meeting held on June 3 following a directive issued by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works instructing Marisa to stop reporting for duty pending the finalisation of a court case.

The directive, issued on February 22, 2022, was not taken seriously, leading to the suspension of the council chairperson, Ngoni Jeke, in 2023.

In the meantime, the council’s treasurer, Mr Munyengetero Maphosa, is serving as the acting CEO.

