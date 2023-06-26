Guruve pledges Zanu PF victory

Daniel Chigunwe

Herald Correspondent

The ruling Zanu PF party in Guruve district, which has two constituencies in Mashonaland Central province has projected a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa in the upcoming August 23 polls saying the vast development projects by the Second Republic has given a new impetus on the economic growth.

Several economic programmes ushered by President Mnangagwa through his Vision 2030 are currently bearing fruit in Guruve with numerous projects in the pipeline awaiting completion among them Eureka Gold Mine, Siyalima Irrigation Scheme and the majestic Dande Dam construction.

An array of developments has been completed in Guruve through the judicious exploitation of devolution funds which has seen the construction of a 30m long bridge at Mukuva, completion of Karoi bridge along the Guruve-Mushongahande road as well as several infrastructural projects in schools and clinics.

Speaking recently to The Herald, Zanu PF Central Committee member and Guruve North legislator Cde Girovah Dzepasi said the revolutionary party is assured of a 100 percent win in Guruve adding that since the attainment of independence the opposition has remained a non-existent factor in the politics of Guruve which bears the brunt of the British colonial system cruelty.

“Here in Guruve district, we want to be clear that the Zanu PF party is strong across all structures and in every ward and village our vote is a straight-jacket, preserved only for President Mnangagwa, the opposition remains a non-factor in our political history here in Guruve.

“As a party and people we have so many projects that we have witnessed in the recent five years with Eureka Mine, Dande Dam, Siyalima Irrigation scheme being huge monuments of development that gives us pride in President Mnangagwa,” said Dzepasi.

Guruve boasts vast roads network improvement, “through the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Program (ERRP) we have hundreds of kilometres that have been worked on among them include Siyalima-Kachara road, Guruve Growth Point access roads, Guruve-Mushongahande 83km road reshaping and opening of drains as well as Bvochora-Kemutamba road rehabilitation to mention but a few.

“Furthermore, through devolution funds we have seen the improvement of schools’ infrastructure including the construction of a classroom block at Vira-Gezi Secondary School, construction of a semi-detached staff house at Museka Primary School, construction of classroom block at Museka Primary schools as well as the drilling and equipping of more than 10 boreholes and many other projects, which is enough reason to vote for President Mnangagwa,” added Dzepasi.