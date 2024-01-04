Guruve man killed over gumboots

Crime Reporter

A 33-year-old Guruve man was fatally assaulted by a colleague following an altercation over gumboots which the suspect had refused to pay for on Monday.

The victim’s mother is reported to have sold the gumboots to the suspect, Bayisai Scotch (28) who later refused to pay.

This resulted in an altercation between the victim, Isaac Kusikwenyu and Scotch.

Scotch is alleged to have then hit Kusikwenyu with a log and he later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Guruve have arrested Bayisai Scotch aged 28, in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 1, 2024, at Marirambada Farm in which Isaac Kusikwenyu aged 33, died on January 2, 2024, after being hit with a log on the head.

“The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots which had been sold to him by the victim’s mother,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in investigating a murder case in which a yet to be identified woman was found dead with swollen lips, and cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm in Cowdray Park.

The victim was wearing a red and white coloured dress and a charcoal-grey hood jacket.

Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.