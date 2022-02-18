Gudyanga convicted

Gudyanga convicted Francis Gudyanga

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary, Francis Gudyanga was today convicted of corruptly claiming US$29 000 from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) in sitting allowances on behalf of a dissolved board.

Gudyanga was being charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer after claiming the sitting allowances for a board that had been dissolved in 2013.

He was convicted by Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimbodza after a full trial and he was remanded in custody to Wednesday for sentence.

Mr Michael Chakandida prosecuted.

