‘Guard gains of independence jealously’

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimbabweans must jealously guard the gains brought about by sacrifices of veterans of the liberation struggle, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said recently.

Speaking at the Chinhoyi Seven Monument during an event to honour and remember the gallant fighters of the struggle for independence at the site where the Second Chimurenga went fully active.

The event was organised by churches, war veterans and collaborators, and children of war veterans from Mashonaland West and East, Manicaland, Midlands, Harare and Masvingo provinces.

It was the contribution of David Guzuzu, Godwin Manyerenyere, Chabby Savanhu, Arthur Maramba, Godfrey Dube and Christopher Chatambudza, under the command of Simon Nyandoro, a former Catholic seminarian, that marked the start of the Second Chimurenga.

The seven veterans fought gallantly against the settler regime’s heavily-resourced military from morning until dawn of the following day.

Said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka: “Our enemies are planning day and night to fight and destabilise our peace. We, however, should remain resolute and uncompromised for the gains that the liberation struggle brought.

“Land reform is irreversible and it remains one of the legacies that the Seven and other war veterans and collaborators fought for.”

The Seven dedicated their lives to freeing the country from the shackles of colonialism, which had reduced citizens to second-class citizenship.

“We have to protect and defend our legacy and we are unapologetic to the West for taking back our land,” she said.

Provincial war veterans chairman Cde Cornelius Muwoni said the Seven Heroes Monument must be treated as sacred as it commemorates the horrendous events of the day.

“We want this place to be respected. It should also host National Heroes celebrations. The efforts that are being done by Government departments to improve its appearance should continue,” he said.

Cde Muwoni criticised opposition parties that fail to recognise efforts made by freedom fighters to bring Zimbabwe’s independence.

The collaboration between churches, war collaborators, veterans and children of the war veterans was lauded, with analysts saying it showed how the church has remained resolute in fighting for independence.

This year’s event was the first for the church fraternity to take part.

Meanwhile, Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) in partnership with Say What and other various corporates, is expected honour the fallen Seven through the Chinhoyi Seven Heroes Valour Run to be held on May 8.

At least 1 000 runners will participate in the half marathon whose theme is: “#I am the 8th Hero”.