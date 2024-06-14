Ground frost in areas along higher ground

Herald Reporter

A cold and relatively dry south-easterly airflow is expected to filter into much of the country.

In a notice, the Meteorological Services Department in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection said the cooling effect will be greatly felt in the early morning hours while the wind chill will still be felt during the day.

This is projected from today and should ease off by Sunday.

“Areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Gwanda, Kezi, Gweru, Masvingo, Chivhu, Henderson, Buhera and Nyanga will be mostly affected,” said the departments.

Members of the public are advised to watch out for freezing early morning conditions, which may affect them. The public is therefore advised to dress warmly early morning and late evening as there are high chances of catching a cough, influenza or a cold during this period

The windy and dry air may affect those with respiratory ailments such as asthma.

The departments also said sun basking should be done in moderation, noting that excessive exposure has side effects.