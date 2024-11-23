Groans of a student on attachment

Latwell Nyangu, Youth Interactive Writer

ATTENDING college is undoubtedly one of the most memorable phases every student should treasure.

The experience of university life is unique and laden with lasting memories.

These memories often revolve around having fun with fellow students and learning new things daily.

Most importantly, industrial attachment plays a crucial role in helping students transition from academics to the job market.

This is also the time when most students anticipate earning a salary.

Every year, universities and colleges in Zimbabwe churn out thousands of students for industrial attachment.

The competition for industrial attachment is stiff but whoever gets it certainly wins.

There is considerable pressure once they are back at college as some of their peers anticipate seeing them showing noticeable changes.

Since I started writing for this column, I have highlighted several challenges students face but never addressed the challenges they face while on attachment.

On attachment, students will have high expectations, including the desire to update their wardrobes, purchase belongings and enjoy the freedom to choose what they want to eat.

Many students on attachment also hold high expectations to transform their lives.

Some lucky students have even purchased cars while others secure jobs before they complete their studies.

The innovative ones expand their networks significantly while a few receive funds to cover their tuition fees.

Some of the students become breadwinners while on attachment.

However, it is important to acknowledge that many students return to college with disappointments and little to show for their efforts.

Some students end up selecting internship that is misaligned with their fields of study, while others might resort to side jobs rather than focusing on learning.

In some cases, students are working for free while others receive payments that exceed their expectations.

Seeking an attachment opportunity is one of the toughest experiences any student can ever face.

This week, I am stepping into the shoes of students during their attachments, examining their experiences and aspirations, which often clash with their desires.

Honestly, student life is a journey filled with various challenges but these difficulties help shape their identities.

Many students carry significant burdens but the weights that students bear can sometimes feel overwhelmingly heavy.

After navigating the difficult periods in college, the time will come for World Related Learning (WRL) or industrial attachment.

This phase can be incredibly frustrating for every student, except perhaps for a few lucky ones.

Embarking on industrial attachment is one of the most rewarding experiences as students are introduced to the adult world.

For students, overcoming hardships is part of college life to succeed.

Being a student carries numerous expectations but the most disheartening experience is undergoing industrial attachment without any noticeable change from the life lived on campus.

My prayer is for every student to get a share of their effort while on attachment.

Industrial attachment and work placements involve the formal placement of students and trainees within workplaces, aiming primarily to achieve defined learning outcomes that may enhance their employability upon graduation.

Given the increasing difficulties graduates face in securing jobs, industrial attachment offers students the chance to acquire the experience that employers seek.

As employers increasingly prefer graduates with practical work experience, industrial attachment serves as a valuable resource to boost employability.

Also referred to as internships or work placements, industrial attachment is a vital aspect of numerous academic programs.

The practical experience gained through these placements can have a considerable impact on a student’s career path and professional growth.

A major advantage of industrial attachment is that it introduces students to real-world challenges pertinent to their fields.

This first-hand exposure aids in closing the gap between theoretical education received in classrooms and its practical application in professional environments.

Students gain skills in navigating workplace relationships, comprehending organizational frameworks, and tackling real-time issues that necessitate prompt solutions.

With these learning opportunities, students often anticipate greater financial rewards.

Unfortunately, times have changed, and many companies are no longer compensating students during their attachments.

Instead, some may offer a small stipend for transport and perhaps lunch, if fortunate.

I hope that companies and organisations might recognise the challenges students face.

Typically, industrial attachments are structured to occur for a predetermined length of time, which can differ based on the institution and the requirements of the programme.

For instance, certain programmes may require students to complete a minimum of six months or one year.

These placements often involve engaging in projects or tasks that correspond to the student’s field of study, such as research, production, administration, or operational roles.

Students are typically paired with a company supervisor who provides oversight and feedback throughout the placement.

This support is crucial for assisting students in managing workplace dynamics and developing both technical and interpersonal skills.

Having a supervisor can greatly improve the learning experience by sharing knowledge about industry practices and expectations.

May those who provide placements consider the circumstances of every student they choose to support.

Life can be challenging but please be patient with them as they strive to achieve financial stability with the limited resources available.

Everything you offer them is deeply appreciated.

Until we meet for a toast.

Feedback: [email protected]