GreenFuel Stadium race against time

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers GreenFuel are confident they will be able to host top-flight matches at their GreenFuel Arena which is currently being redeveloped.

The Chisumbanje ground does not meet Premiership requirements and the administration at the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League champions are working round the clock to ensure the venue is ready for action when the league starts next month.

When completed, the facility will accommodate about 5 000 spectators.

The Lloyd Mutasa-coached club has been overhauled with the former Tanganda midfielder recruiting about 15 new players.

There are few survivors from the team which secured promotion last season including impressive defender Tatenda Gora and captain Obey Mwerehari.

