GreenFuel on fire

Sports Reporter

GREENFUEL netball club returned to action in style when claiming maximum points in the Nedbank Premier Netball League games held at GreenFuel Sport Arena over the weekend.

With the PNL games being played in clusters, GreenFuel returned to the court in style for the second half of the season when outclassing Redwing 68-6. They then dismissed Marondera 59-4 before beating Mutare City 53-13.

They played Redwing twice to clear their backlog from the outstanding game from the first half of the season.

The Chisumbanje-based side is currently second on the log table with 42 points from 22 games. They have so far lost one game.

The league is now taking a break until August 26.

Platinum Queens will go on the break as log leaders, with 44 points from 23 matches.

Results

Expandable 31, Marondera 16; GreenFuel 68, Redwing 6; ZDF 50, Mutare City 19; Marondera 4, GreenFuel 59; Mutare City 24, City Angels 22; Mutare City 24, Expandable 28; Expandable 37, Marondera 31; Mutare City 13, GreenFuel 53; ZDF 50, City Angels 22; GreenFuel 60, Redwing 0.