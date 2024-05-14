Greenfuel finally secures Chaminuka

Sports Reporter

Greenfuel have finally secured the services of coach Saul Chaminuka from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers, Bikita Minerals.

Chaminuka was unveiled in Chisumbanje this morning.

It was all smiles as Greenfuel Executive Chairman, Fredson Moyo, posed for a picture with Chaminuka. As reported by Zimpapers Sports Hub last week, Chaminuka was set for unveiling earlier on but Bikita Minerals had not released him.

He watched from the terraces as Greenfuel beat ZPC Kariba 1-0 on Saturday.

Taurai Mangwiro, who will be assisting Chaminuka, was in charge.

Chaminuka was on the Bikita Minerals bench as they lost against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva on Sunday.

Two days later, he completed his move to Chisumbanje where he succeeds Rodwell Dhlakama, who was fired a fortnight ago. -Zimpapers Sports Hub.