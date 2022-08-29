GreenFuel celebrations put on hold

The Herald
Tadious Manyepo
Sports Reporter
EASTERN Region Division One Soccer League leaders GreenFuel will not be popping the champagne as yet after their match against Grayham, from which they needed just a point, was abandoned due to darkness with eighteen minutes to play at Windsor Park Primary School yesterday.
The match seemed headed for a goalless stalemate when the officials decided to call it off as it was becoming too dark for it to continue.
Kick-off had been delayed due to skirmishes which resulted in Grayham, who were home, locking their guests outside the venue for more than an hour.
The Chisumbanje side needed just a point to be crowned champions with three games to go but the abandonment meant the celebrations should be delayed at least for now.
GreenFuel are currently nine points above second-placed Mutare City who have three games left while the Lloyd Mutasa team have four remaining matches including the abandoned one.