Green Machine need complete overhaul

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe reckons the Green Machine will need to dig deep in order to get out of their predicament after the Harare giants suffered a record-equalling sixth successive domestic Premiership football league defeat to bitter rivals Dynamos on Sunday.

Makepekepe, have experienced a largely disappointing outing during the first half of the season, which ended with the 0-3 loss at the hands of DeMbare in the famed Harare Derby. The last few weeks have particularly been heart-rending as the financially-challenged giants had to deal with a crippling industrial action, whose effects could quite still be visible in their results on the pitch.

The mid-season break should have come as a huge relief to the club. And, the next 20 days will largely be dedicated to soul-searching within the Green Machine family. They need to come up with practical solutions to whatever challenges the club could be facing. On paper, Makepekepe have a strong squad, capable of competing with the top teams in the league. No one can doubt the prowess of William Manondo, who at some point led the PSL charts with a brilliant return of nine goals in 11 matches.

CAPS United have quality and experience in their ranks with Marshal Machazane, Kelvin Bulaji, Devon Chafa, Ian Nyoni, Jimmy Dzingai, Valentine Musarurwa and captain Phineas Bamusi all part of this set up.

But their campaign has been an enigma.

When they were on top of their faculties they could win by a 6-0 margin at some point during the first half of the season, and when the chips were down, they were also capable of losing 2-6 to a team like Manica Diamonds.

And now they have gone on an unwanted run of six defeats, which equalled another somber streak they experienced mid-season in 2012. Equally disappointing is the fact that they have not scored a goal in their last five games. But Chitembwe believes they can still punch above their weight and can turn things around in the second round matches.

“We just have to make sure that we dig deep. This is what it is about and football is about making sure that you do what is necessary at that moment. And what is necessary at this moment is to dig deep. Of course it’s still within our space to make sure we do what is required of us.

“They are professional footballers who live through football. Sometimes as a player you have to take that responsibility. You have got to psych yourself up because this is where your bread is buttered. I think as players, as coaches, it’s our responsibility to make sure we do that part,” said Chitembwe.

It’s difficult for the supporters to take in but the club had so much faith in this squad assembled by Chitembwe at the beginning of the year. Results have not been reflective of the quality in their ranks.

Probably, CAPS United’s biggest enemy has been their poor financial standing. The players have had some ugly run-ins with the management and the few unlucky ones were shown the exit because of that.

Unless and until CAPS United have solved the issue of funding, the problems are likely to stay and the results on the pitch will continue to be terrible. The Harare Derby usually comes with a huge pay cheque for the players but poor attendances on Sunday have not made the situation any better for Makepekepe.

Approximately 5 700 paid their way into the stadium and the club may still not have been able to realise much to offset what the players are owed, after servicing the various match day expenses. Depending on gate takings has proved an unsustainable way to effectively run a club in Zimbabwe especially after Covid-19 had left a huge impact on attendances.

The club made a key step last month in appointing a chief executive officer Charlie Jones, who is a club legend. Jones immediately declared that player welfare was going to be his priority and has promised to knock on the doors of corporates in the hunt for potential partners. The Harare Derby is what they live for. And after seeing his side getting outplayed by their bitter rivals on Sunday, Chitembwe challenged the players to up their game.

“It’s disappointing because this is a football club that lives on very high ideals and it has been a terrible phase and disappointing in every measure. As players and coaches at the end of the day we have to take responsibility for these things.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we do what is expected of us and if it’s not coming right then we should shoulder the responsibility. Personally I take the responsibility,” said Chitembwe.